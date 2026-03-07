$43.810.0950.900.07
05:01 AM • 4386 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
01:30 AM • 14381 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 23036 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 39695 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 47328 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 39171 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 64267 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28450 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25788 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24210 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Publications
Japan urged the US to protect trade preferences from new customs rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Minister Ryosei Akazawa urged Washington not to raise tariffs on Japanese goods. Tokyo promises investments of $550 billion and energy cooperation.

Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa, during a two-day visit to Washington, appealed to the American government not to allow the deterioration of export conditions for Japanese goods. The main topic of negotiations with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick was Tokyo's concern about the new general 10% tariff introduced by the Donald Trump administration, which could potentially increase to 15%. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Japanese side insists on maintaining the validity of last year's agreement, which fixed preferential tariff rates and saved automakers from a devastating 27.5% tariff.

Investment commitments and energy cooperation

As part of the dialogue, the parties confirmed the fulfillment of Japan's large-scale investment promise of 550 billion US dollars, aimed at supporting the American economy. The second round of agreements is currently being prepared, which will include a strategic project in the field of nuclear energy with the participation of Westinghouse. It was previously announced that projects worth 36 billion dollars in the fields of gas production and synthetic diamonds have been launched, which should demonstrate to Washington the benefits of a special partnership with Tokyo.

We asked that Japan's regime under the new tariff rules not become less favorable than what was agreed last year

– Ryosei Akazawa emphasized after the meeting. 

Coalition of 24 states sues over Trump's new global tariffs06.03.26, 03:20 • 6568 views

