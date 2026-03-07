Japan urged the US to protect trade preferences from new customs rules

Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa, during a two-day visit to Washington, appealed to the American government not to allow the deterioration of export conditions for Japanese goods. The main topic of negotiations with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick was Tokyo's concern about the new general 10% tariff introduced by the Donald Trump administration, which could potentially increase to 15%. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Japanese side insists on maintaining the validity of last year's agreement, which fixed preferential tariff rates and saved automakers from a devastating 27.5% tariff.

Investment commitments and energy cooperation

As part of the dialogue, the parties confirmed the fulfillment of Japan's large-scale investment promise of 550 billion US dollars, aimed at supporting the American economy. The second round of agreements is currently being prepared, which will include a strategic project in the field of nuclear energy with the participation of Westinghouse. It was previously announced that projects worth 36 billion dollars in the fields of gas production and synthetic diamonds have been launched, which should demonstrate to Washington the benefits of a special partnership with Tokyo.

We asked that Japan's regime under the new tariff rules not become less favorable than what was agreed last year – Ryosei Akazawa emphasized after the meeting.

