Japan is concerned that China and Russia have significantly strengthened their military ties in recent years

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14815 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 45632 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37764 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 200202 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182267 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219735 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154742 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371537 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10006 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 45632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 200202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 163527 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182267 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9162 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18916 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19608 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31010 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38901 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Japan is concerned that China and Russia have significantly strengthened their military ties in recent years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22605 views

Japan is seriously concerned about closer military cooperation between China and Russia in light of its own security and that of the region.

Japan is concerned that China and Russia have significantly strengthened their military ties in recent years

China's statements about its readiness to work with Russia in the military sector are causing a serious reaction in Japan. a senior government official in Tokyo said that in light of Japan's security, there is considerable concern about the increased military cooperation between China and Russia.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A senior Japanese government official said on Thursday that Tokyo is seriously concerned about closer military cooperation between China and Russia in light of the security of Japan and the entire region.

Our country intends to closely monitor the development of Sino-Russian relations

- Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press conference.

AddendumAddendum

China and Russia, which have significantly strengthened their ties in recent years, have created a "new model" of relations between great powers, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, March 7.

The new type of relationship "is completely different from the old Cold War era" and "is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and is not directed against third parties," Wang Yi said at a press conferenceheld on the sidelines of the annual session of parliament, the main political event of the year in China.

He also stated that "[t]he U.S. side continues to have a false perception of China, and the promises it has made have not really been fulfilled. The methods of suppressing China are constantly being updated, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly expanding.

Recall

Japan will participate in a space defense exercise led by Francealongside NATO member and partner nations to counter current and future threats in space.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
NATO
Tokyo
France
China
Japan
United States
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90