Japan is concerned that China and Russia have significantly strengthened their military ties in recent years

China's statements about its readiness to work with Russia in the military sector are causing a serious reaction in Japan. a senior government official in Tokyo said that in light of Japan's security, there is considerable concern about the increased military cooperation between China and Russia.

A senior Japanese government official said on Thursday that Tokyo is seriously concerned about closer military cooperation between China and Russia in light of the security of Japan and the entire region.

Our country intends to closely monitor the development of Sino-Russian relations - Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press conference.

China and Russia, which have significantly strengthened their ties in recent years, have created a "new model" of relations between great powers, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, March 7.

The new type of relationship "is completely different from the old Cold War era" and "is based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and is not directed against third parties," Wang Yi said at a press conferenceheld on the sidelines of the annual session of parliament, the main political event of the year in China.

He also stated that "[t]he U.S. side continues to have a false perception of China, and the promises it has made have not really been fulfilled. The methods of suppressing China are constantly being updated, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly expanding.

