Former US prosecutor Jack Smith said Trump's allies were ready to testify against him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Former special prosecutor Jack Smith said that Republicans, allies of Trump, were ready to testify against him in investigations into attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Smith emphasized that his arguments were based on the testimony of Republicans who put loyalty to the country above party.

Former US prosecutor Jack Smith said Trump's allies were ready to testify against him

Former special prosecutor Jack Smith stated that Donald Trump's political allies, including Republicans, were ready to testify against him in investigations into attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to Smith, the investigation had many "numerous" witnesses who supported Trump and voted for him, but at the same time believed that his actions violated the law.

Our argument, frankly, was built on Republicans who put their loyalty to the country above party

- Smith said.

When asked whether Trump's First Amendment rights allowed him to claim he won the election, Smith replied that he had the right to make false statements.

But what he did not have the right to do was to violate federal law and use knowingly false statements about election fraud to attack a legitimate government function. And that distinguishes this case from any previous history

 - Smith said.

The House Judiciary Committee investigated Smith's actions in cases involving interference in the 2020 election and Trump's handling of classified documents after his presidential term ended.

Smith also confirmed that he would have acted similarly towards Democratic presidents if similar evidence existed.

Smith was appointed special counsel in November 2022 and secured indictments against Trump, but closed the cases after his re-election as president, citing Department of Justice policy. Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly accused Smith of political persecution, and the White House has not commented on the released testimony.

Recall

Donald and Melania Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, where the president held a charity auction. A painting of Jesus was sold for $2.75 million.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
US Elections
United States Department of Justice
charity
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump