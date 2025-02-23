Ivashchenko: Russia plans to produce 7 million artillery ammunition and mines in 2025

Russia plans to produce more than 7 million artillery munitions and large-caliber mines in 2025. This was stated by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko during the "Ukraine. The year 2025", reports the correspondent of UNN.

This year, the Russian Federation plans to produce more than 7 million artillery munitions and large-caliber mines. In this, Russia is clearly competing and realizes that it produces much more than all European countries together. The production of ammunition and long-range missiles this year is expected to reach about 3,000. These are the strike weapons that destroy our infrastructure almost every day - Ivashchenko noted.

