Italian government opposes admission of Russians and Belarusians to home Paralympics

The Italian government opposes the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus, Italian Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani and Minister of Sports and Youth Andrea Abodi said in a joint statement on February 18, writes UNN.

The Italian government expresses its categorical disagreement with the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allow six Russian and four Belarusian athletes to participate in the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games with their national emblems, including the national anthem - the statement said.

As stated in the statement, "the Italian government, together with 33 other countries and the European Commission, reiterates its disagreement with the decision to fully reinstate the activities of the Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus, adopted by the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee on September 27, and reiterates its full solidarity and unconditional support for Ukraine." "It also calls on the International Paralympic Committee to reconsider this decision," the statement said.

"Russia's continued violation of the ceasefire and Olympic and Paralympic ideals, supported by Belarus, is incompatible with the participation of its athletes in the Games, except as neutral individual athletes," the statement said.

