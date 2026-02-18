EU Commissioner calls for boycott of Paralympic opening ceremony over Russia and Belarus participation

European Commissioner for Intergenerational Justice, Youth, Culture, and Sport Glen Micallef announced his intention to boycott the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games due to the participation of Russia and Belarus under their flags. Micallef wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"I support Paralympians and everything they represent. However, to first allow Russia and Belarus to return, and now to give them a 'wild card' and fast-track participation without qualification? This is unacceptable. While Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine continues, I cannot support the restoration of national symbols, flags, anthems, and uniforms that are inextricably linked to this conflict. For this reason, I will not attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games," Micallef wrote.

He emphasized that he is doing this out of respect for the athletes, but with a clear understanding of the principles at stake.

"Sport unites when principles are upheld. It divides when compromises are made. I call on like-minded people to take the same stand," Micallef added.

Recall

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Russia received six spots in Paralympic skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, Belarus – four spots in cross-country skiing.

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi stated that the International Paralympic Committee, by its decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Paralympic Games under national flags, is effectively contributing to the "legalization" of the war and crimes of the Russian Federation.