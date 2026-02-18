EU Commissioner calls for boycott of Paralympic opening ceremony over Russia and Belarus participation

$43.260.09
03:06 PM • 1264 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 4462 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 13135 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 14588 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 13677 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 18777 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 22071 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 16545 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 17381 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 26096 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in GenevaFebruary 18, 05:31 AM • 20944 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhotoFebruary 18, 06:29 AM • 24016 views
Businessman organized a million-hryvnia scheme to supply army with ballistic glasses that were shot through; he has been notified of suspicion - Prosecutor GeneralFebruary 18, 07:39 AM • 13131 views
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 9802 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media09:58 AM • 18302 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 1264 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 7716 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 52950 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 67984 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhoto12:23 PM • 4516 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhoto11:16 AM • 6890 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 19335 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 31902 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 27058 views
Technology
Heating
Film
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

EU Commissioner calls for boycott of Paralympic opening ceremony over Russia and Belarus participation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

EU Commissioner Glen Micallef refused to attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games due to the admission of athletes from Russia and Belarus under national flags. He called this unacceptable against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

EU Commissioner calls for boycott of Paralympic opening ceremony over Russia and Belarus participation

European Commissioner for Intergenerational Justice, Youth, Culture, and Sport Glen Micallef announced his intention to boycott the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games due to the participation of Russia and Belarus under their flags. Micallef wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"I support Paralympians and everything they represent. However, to first allow Russia and Belarus to return, and now to give them a 'wild card' and fast-track participation without qualification? This is unacceptable. While Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine continues, I cannot support the restoration of national symbols, flags, anthems, and uniforms that are inextricably linked to this conflict. For this reason, I will not attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games," Micallef wrote.

He emphasized that he is doing this out of respect for the athletes, but with a clear understanding of the principles at stake.

"Sport unites when principles are upheld. It divides when compromises are made. I call on like-minded people to take the same stand," Micallef added.

Recall

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Russia received six spots in Paralympic skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, Belarus – four spots in cross-country skiing.

Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi stated that the International Paralympic Committee, by its decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to the Paralympic Games under national flags, is effectively contributing to the "legalization" of the war and crimes of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Milan
Ukraine