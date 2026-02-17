Athletes from Russia and Belarus allowed to compete at the 2026 Paralympics under national flags

$43.170.07
06:24 PM • 2752 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
02:26 PM • 11313 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 17710 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 19883 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 20677 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
February 17, 09:48 AM • 21407 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
February 17, 08:25 AM • 25860 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 35090 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46490 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM • 54900 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 28744 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General StaffFebruary 17, 11:03 AM • 14601 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 14989 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 18685 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutorFebruary 17, 12:50 PM • 12040 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 28888 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 43953 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 52918 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 73612 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 11:42 AM • 77461 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 2280 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 18804 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 15099 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 26689 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 24344 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Shahed-136

Athletes from Russia and Belarus allowed to compete at the 2026 Paralympics under national flags

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina. Russia received six spots in para-alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, while Belarus received four spots in cross-country skiing.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus allowed to compete at the 2026 Paralympics under national flags

Six athletes from Russia and four from Belarus will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Six athletes from Russia and four from Belarus will be allowed to compete under national flags at the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

- the publication writes.

The publication adds that athletes from both countries have been banned from competing under their flags since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Belarus being a close ally of Moscow.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine16.02.26, 19:19 • 46490 views

The International Paralympic Committee stated that athletes "will be treated the same as athletes from any other country."

Russia was granted a total of six slots:

  • two slots in Paralympic alpine skiing (one male, one female);
    • two slots in Paralympic cross-country skiing (one male, one female);
      • two slots for Paralympic snowboarding (both male).

        Belarus was granted a total of four slots, all in cross-country skiing (one male, three female). The Russian Paralympic Committee has already announced that three-time alpine skiing gold medalist Aleksey Bugayev will be among the athletes competing.

        At the opening of the Olympic Games, the Ukrainian team's sign was carried by a Russian woman - media17.02.26, 19:04 • 2702 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SportsNews of the World
        Sanctions
        War in Ukraine
        Belarus
        Milan
        Ukraine