It seems Putin wants to repeat Munich, not of 2007, but Munich-1936 - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants a Munich of 1936, when “another Putin” began to divide Europe.

It seems Putin wants to repeat Munich, not of 2007, but Munich-1936 - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants a Munich of 1936, when "another Putin" began to divide Europe. Zelenskyy made this statement during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

"It seems Putin wants to repeat Munich. And not Munich 2007, when he only spoke about dividing Europe, but Munich 1936, when the previous Putin began to divide Europe in reality. It would be an illusion to believe that this war can now be reliably ended by dividing Ukraine, just as it was an illusion to believe that sacrificing Czechoslovakia would save from a larger war," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is holding the European front. He emphasized that some politicians might think about personal interests rather than stopping Russian tanks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Budapest
Ukraine