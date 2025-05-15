It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow: Sybiha met with the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Poland and France

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, who is in Turkey, met with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Poland, and France, where he emphasized the need to increase pressure on Moscow in order to force it to peace. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday, reports UNN.

According to him, the day started "with a meeting with our close friends in the "Weimar+" format: Jean-Noël Barrot, Johann Wadephul, and Radosław Sikorski."

I reaffirmed the commitment of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to promoting peace efforts and informed our partners about the latest developments on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front. - Sybiha indicated in X.

According to him, the parties "coordinated our next steps, continued cooperation with the United States, and efforts aimed at ensuring long-term peace and security in Ukraine and throughout Europe."

He emphasized the need to increase pressure on Moscow in order to force it to peace - and that this should happen side by side with strengthening Ukraine. - Sybiha noted.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to France, Germany, and Poland for their unwavering support.

