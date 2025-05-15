$41.540.04
Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 12032 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 09:07 PM • 43485 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 79615 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 88843 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 167104 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 80530 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 58691 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 141323 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57884 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73778 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow: Sybiha met with the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Poland and France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with colleagues from Germany, Poland and France to discuss peace efforts and coordinate further steps. The parties emphasized increasing pressure on Moscow.

It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow: Sybiha met with the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Poland and France

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, who is in Turkey, met with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Poland, and France, where he emphasized the need to increase pressure on Moscow in order to force it to peace. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the day started "with a meeting with our close friends in the "Weimar+" format: Jean-Noël Barrot, Johann Wadephul, and Radosław Sikorski."

I reaffirmed the commitment of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to promoting peace efforts and informed our partners about the latest developments on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front.

- Sybiha indicated in X.

According to him, the parties "coordinated our next steps, continued cooperation with the United States, and efforts aimed at ensuring long-term peace and security in Ukraine and throughout Europe."

He emphasized the need to increase pressure on Moscow in order to force it to peace - and that this should happen side by side with strengthening Ukraine.

- Sybiha noted.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to France, Germany, and Poland for their unwavering support.

Sybiga at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to peace04.04.25, 13:14 • 6896 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Radosław Sikorski
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
NATO
France
Germany
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
