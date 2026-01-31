$42.850.08
ISW: The Kremlin disagrees with the US on the only issue of Donbas in peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Kremlin disagrees with the US position that territorial control over the Donetsk region is the only unresolved issue in the negotiations. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that territorial issues are important, but many others remain on the agenda.

ISW: The Kremlin disagrees with the US on the only issue of Donbas in peace talks

The Kremlin disagreed with the US position that territorial control over the Donetsk region remains the only unresolved issue in peace talks between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts recall the statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to whom Ukraine and Russia have "narrowed" peace talks to only "one central issue" concerning the Donetsk region.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who is often the only Kremlin official to comment on US-Russian talks in recent months, disagreed with Rubio's characterization of the peace process, stating that territorial issues are "the most important" but "many other issues remain" on the agenda.

- the article states.

ISW assesses that Ushakov's comments indicate that the Kremlin continues to set conditions for internal information, likely attempting to justify Russia's refusal to make concessions for a negotiated peace settlement.

Recall

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov stated Russia's readiness to meet with Zelensky in Moscow if he is ready for negotiations. The Russian side guarantees security and conditions for work but demands preparedness and results-orientation.

"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigation27.11.25, 03:14 • 23778 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Marco Rubio
Institute for the Study of War
United States
Ukraine