"Leak" of Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: where do the "ears grow from"? The Guardian investigation

The publication by Bloomberg of the transcript of the conversation between US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, in which Witkoff "taught the Kremlin the best way to win Trump's favor," is an extraordinary event. But no less interesting is the leak itself and its origin. The Guardian writes about this, UNN reports.

It is noted that Bloomberg published the transcript without any author's name or date, probably because indicating the place where the article was written or its author could provide clues about the identity of the source. However, given the agency's reputation for meticulous reporting, it can be assumed that the source was considered very reliable before the decision to publish was made.

It's really hard to guess. There could be 100 million different ways, including someone from the Russian side trying to damage Witkoff's reputation. - suggests Daniel Hoffman, former head of the CIA's Moscow station.

The publication indicates that Russian intelligence services have extensive experience in intercepting and publishing confidential political calls, but there is no obvious motive for Moscow to compromise Ushakov, a key aide to Vladimir Putin, and Witkoff, Russia's friendliest interlocutor in the Trump administration. However, given reports of a split in the Kremlin elite over who is managing relations with the US, nothing can be ruled out.

Ukraine may have a motive to release the call – Kyiv is extremely concerned about Witkoff's role in the negotiations and seeks to undermine his position, as well as to expose the shocking extent of cooperation between the Kremlin and the White House adviser. But the risk of a catastrophic quarrel with the Americans if caught would likely make Ukrainian officials think twice, and it would also be an impressive technical success for Ukrainian agencies – to be able to track a WhatsApp call that took place outside of Ukraine. - the article says.

The authors, citing an unnamed high-ranking former intelligence official, note that while the call could have been intercepted by any agency, the most likely source was someone within the US system.

There are various ways to intercept calls, including traditional electronic intelligence methods, cyberattacks, and device access, so theoretically anything is possible, but I have a strong suspicion that this was done by the US side, and if so, there are two organizations capable of doing it – the CIA and the National Security Agency. - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

The authors claim that there are many people in American intelligence agencies who are dissatisfied with the current administration and its policies towards Ukraine and Russia, but leaking an audio recording of the call would be a difficult and potentially extremely dangerous step for any "disgruntled employee."

One notable detail is that Bloomberg obtained an audio recording, not just a transcript or report of the call, which suggests that the source was either directly involved in intelligence gathering or held a high enough position to obtain the raw audio. - the article says.

Another former intelligence official suggested that a European intelligence service, horrified by Witkoff's pro-Russian stance, was most likely behind the leak. At the same time, it is surprising that if the interception of Ushakov's calls was part of a "long-term penetration," then the disclosure of information would likely force him to change his devices and communication habits, and thus close a fruitful intelligence window for any agency that would receive it.

"It's not at all surprising that any agency could have obtained this recording, but it's extremely surprising that someone leaked it," an unnamed former official told the publication.

Earlier, Bloomberg published a transcript of an alleged conversation between US President's envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, during which Witkoff advised on how best to present Russia's proposals for a "peace agreement" to Donald Trump.

