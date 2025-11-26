The Kremlin and the White House reacted to Witkoff's published "educational" conversation with Putin's aide

The Kremlin and the White House reacted to the Bloomberg transcript of a phone conversation between US President's envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, during which the former allegedly advised on how best to present Russia's proposals for a "peace agreement" to Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev called the publication a fake.

The closer we get to peace, the more desperate the proponents of war become - Dmitriev wrote on the social network X.

Later, Dmitriev was supported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This story is just the latest example in a long series of completely fake news stories claiming a split in the Trump administration over how to end the war in Ukraine. These people are not just wrong, they are literally making things up - Rubio wrote on X.

Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - Zelenskyy

Dmitriev responded to this post with his own message.

Secretary Rubio on the fabrications of war instigators to attack US-led peace efforts. 100% fake news will be defeated. Truth and peace will prevail - said the Russian diplomat.

In turn, US President Donald Trump, while talking to reporters, stated that he had not heard Witkoff's "leaked" conversation with Dmitriev, but saw nothing unusual in it.

He needs to "sell" it to Ukraine. He needs to "sell" Ukraine to Russia. That's how a dealmaker works. You have to say, "Look, they want this." This is a standard form of negotiation. You have to convince them of this - said Trump.

He added that Witkoff could say the same to Ukraine, "because both sides must sacrifice something and gain something."

Context

Earlier, Bloomberg published a transcript of a phone conversation between US President's envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

During the conversation, Witkoff allegedly advised on how best to present Russia's proposals for a "peace agreement" to Donald Trump.

Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"