Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - Zelenskyy

Ukraine counts on further active cooperation with the American side and with US President Donald Trump on the issue of ending the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

According to him, on Tuesday he worked with the Ukrainian negotiating team on the text of the document developed with the United States of America in Geneva.

The principles of this document can be developed into deeper agreements. And it is our common interest that security be real. I count on further active cooperation with the American side and with President Trump, much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects the most. - emphasized the head of state.

He added that in the matter of establishing peace, "America is very active and Europe is very active."

"Everyone has one agenda, and only in Moscow does the war against Ukraine remain the first priority for them," Zelenskyy summarized.

