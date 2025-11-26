Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - Zelenskyy

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
November 25, 04:32 PM • 12275 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 22323 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 20319 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 19708 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 17667 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 13914 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13909 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 29482 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13871 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11909 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
96%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Death of Polish girl as a result of shelling of Ternopil: Polish prosecutor's office launched an investigationNovember 25, 04:31 PM • 4370 views
"We are very close to a peace deal..." - TrumpVideoNovember 25, 05:40 PM • 3690 views
Orban plans new trip to Moscow for talks with Putin – journalistNovember 25, 05:47 PM • 3730 views
Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremonyPhotoNovember 25, 06:05 PM • 3446 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideo10:51 PM • 3328 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 29485 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 39214 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 90209 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 119561 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 107969 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 15485 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 50880 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 69514 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 70438 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 77520 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Shahed-136
TikTok

Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

According to the President of Ukraine, Kyiv expects further cooperation with the American side and President Trump. In Zelenskyy's opinion, it is American power that Russia respects most.

Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - Zelenskyy

Ukraine counts on further active cooperation with the American side and with US President Donald Trump on the issue of ending the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, on Tuesday he worked with the Ukrainian negotiating team on the text of the document developed with the United States of America in Geneva.

The principles of this document can be developed into deeper agreements. And it is our common interest that security be real. I count on further active cooperation with the American side and with President Trump, much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects the most.

- emphasized the head of state.

He added that in the matter of establishing peace, "America is very active and Europe is very active."

"Everyone has one agenda, and only in Moscow does the war against Ukraine remain the first priority for them," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll will visit Kyiv this week.

Hoping to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin soon regarding a peace plan - Trump25.11.25, 22:07 • 1590 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv