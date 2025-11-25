$42.370.10
Hoping to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin soon regarding a peace plan - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Donald Trump stated that the 28-point peace plan for Ukraine has been finalized, with only a few disagreements remaining. He hopes to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin for final approval.

Hoping to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin soon regarding a peace plan - Trump
Photo: Associated Press

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US has been refined to include additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points of disagreement remain. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon to discuss the peace plan. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past week, my team has made significant progress on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine (a war that would never have started if I were president). 25,000 soldiers died last month. The initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US has been refined to include additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points of disagreement remain.

- Trump wrote

He added that to finalize this peace plan, he instructed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to meet with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will meet with the Ukrainian side.

"I, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will be briefed on all achievements. I hope to meet with President Zelenskyy and President Putin soon, but only when the agreement to end this war is final or in its final stages," Trump added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness for Kyiv to move forward with a US-backed peace agreement. He is prepared to discuss sensitive issues with Donald Trump in negotiations that should include European allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

