Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
November 25, 04:32 PM • 12130 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 21986 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 20096 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 19501 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 17500 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 13866 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13860 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 29343 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13858 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11896 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
96%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Death of Polish girl as a result of shelling of Ternopil: Polish prosecutor's office launched an investigationNovember 25, 04:31 PM • 4146 views
On November 26, power outage schedules will again be in effect in Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricityNovember 25, 04:41 PM • 2980 views
"We are very close to a peace deal..." - TrumpVideoNovember 25, 05:40 PM • 3478 views
Orban plans new trip to Moscow for talks with Putin – journalistNovember 25, 05:47 PM • 3516 views
Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremonyPhotoNovember 25, 06:05 PM • 3240 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 29343 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 39106 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 90115 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 119469 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 107884 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 15386 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 50804 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 69445 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 70370 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 77454 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
Shahed-136
TikTok

Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia has already made concessions in the peace plan regarding the war in Ukraine, and will further agree to cease hostilities and not seize new territories. He also announced that the issues of security guarantees for Ukraine and its accession to NATO would be resolved together with Europe.

Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"

Russia's actions in resolving the issue of ending the war in Ukraine may consist of the Russians "ceasing hostilities and not seizing more territories." This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists aboard the presidential plane, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia has already made "concessions" in the "peace plan" regarding the war in Ukraine.

They (the Russians - ed.) are already making concessions. Their main concession is that they will cease hostilities and not seize more territories.

- said the head of the White House.

Answering the question of whether the deadline for Russia and Ukraine to reach a compromise in resolving the issue of ending the war has changed, Trump replied that there is no deadline for him.

You know what the deadline is for me? When it (the war - ed.) ends. I think everyone is tired of fighting. They are losing. They are losing too many people.

- noted the US President.

He also emphasized that the negotiation process turned out to be more difficult than he had predicted.

We settled eight wars, and I thought this one would be one of the easiest because of my relationship with President Putin. But this one is probably one of the most difficult. There's a lot of hatred here.

- stated Trump.

In addition, he announced that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine and its accession to NATO will be resolved "together with Europe."

"Europe will be heavily involved in this. We are working on this with Europe. Europe really wants this (the war - ed.) to end," the US President summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US has been refined with additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon regarding the peace plan.

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll to visit Kyiv this week - OP25.11.25, 23:14 • 1334 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine