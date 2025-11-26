Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"

Russia's actions in resolving the issue of ending the war in Ukraine may consist of the Russians "ceasing hostilities and not seizing more territories." This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists aboard the presidential plane, as reported by UNN.

According to him, Russia has already made "concessions" in the "peace plan" regarding the war in Ukraine.

They (the Russians - ed.) are already making concessions. Their main concession is that they will cease hostilities and not seize more territories. - said the head of the White House.

Answering the question of whether the deadline for Russia and Ukraine to reach a compromise in resolving the issue of ending the war has changed, Trump replied that there is no deadline for him.

You know what the deadline is for me? When it (the war - ed.) ends. I think everyone is tired of fighting. They are losing. They are losing too many people. - noted the US President.

He also emphasized that the negotiation process turned out to be more difficult than he had predicted.

We settled eight wars, and I thought this one would be one of the easiest because of my relationship with President Putin. But this one is probably one of the most difficult. There's a lot of hatred here. - stated Trump.

In addition, he announced that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine and its accession to NATO will be resolved "together with Europe."

"Europe will be heavily involved in this. We are working on this with Europe. Europe really wants this (the war - ed.) to end," the US President summarized.

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US has been refined with additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon regarding the peace plan.

