Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ISW: Russia does not plan to stop at already occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

ISW analysts indicate that the Russian Federation has larger territorial ambitions in Ukraine than Crimea and the four annexed regions. Putin and his inner circle use narratives about "Donbas", "Novorossiya" and "one people" to justify their encroachments.

ISW: Russia does not plan to stop at already occupied territories of Ukraine

Russia has larger territorial ambitions in Ukraine, extending beyond Crimea and the four illegally annexed regions by the aggressor state. This conclusion is made by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

They specifically point out that on June 30, Putin held a meeting on the socio-economic development of the occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, during which he "frequently referred to occupied Ukraine as "Donbas and Novorossiya".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded on June 30 to a statement by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov on June 27 that Odesa is not a "Russian" city and has its own history, claiming that Odesa's history is "inextricably linked" with Russia.

- the material states.

The authors also recall that Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky stated on June 30 that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people" with a "historical homeland," and referred to "ancient Russian lands on both sides of the Dnipro, Novorossiya, and Crimea."

The statements by Putin, Peskov, and Medinsky on June 30 are only the latest statements by high-ranking Kremlin officials that indicate the scale of Russia's territorial ambitions. Putin reiterated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 20 that he considers the Russian and Ukrainian peoples "one people in reality."

- noted in ISW.

Putin says he will cut military spending amid recession warnings - Telegraph28.06.25, 10:27 • 9380 views

They emphasize that other Kremlin officials have consistently stated that they do not consider Ukraine an independent state with its own history, identity, and culture, separate from Russia.

"The constant adherence of Russian officials to these narratives demonstrates the consistent goal of the Kremlin to destroy the Ukrainian state and enslave the Ukrainian people," analysts summarize.

Recall

Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready for contacts and meetings with US President Donald Trump. According to Putin, he has "great respect" for the American politician and believes that his initiatives for resolving the war in Ukraine are sincere.

Subsequently, US President's special representative Keith Kellogg stated that Peskov's comments about the "stalling" of peace talks are unfounded. He emphasized the US calls for an immediate ceasefire and the need for trilateral negotiations.

From approval of expansion to "threat": Putin radically changed rhetoric regarding NATO - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry29.06.25, 22:46 • 18472 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Odesa
