ISW: Kremlin prepares Russians and the world for a maximalist victory in Ukraine, demonstratively rejecting the US peace plan

Russian officials and state media continue to set information conditions for rejecting the proposed 28-point US peace plan, indicating that the Kremlin is actively conditioning the Russian people not to settle for anything less than complete victory in Ukraine. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts, in particular, point to the statement by the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs of the Russian Federation, Aleksey Chepa, according to whom any plan must fully meet Russia's demands.

Chepa reiterated that Russia's goal is any peace settlement that must address the alleged "root causes" of its war in Ukraine, ... and hinted that the proposed peace plan offers greater concessions to Russia than previous proposals, but is still insufficient to satisfy Russia's maximalist demands. - the authors note.

According to their assessment, Russian state television channels and milbloggers repeat similar narratives - in particular, that Russia will only agree to a peace plan that eliminates the root causes of the war, hinting that Russia is not interested in any peace negotiations until it achieves its goals on the battlefield.

Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, stated that Russia will not abandon any territories in Ukraine that it illegally annexed, even territories that Russia has not fully occupied, such as the Zaporizhzhia region. - ISW states.

They conclude that the Kremlin is not interested in any territorial compromises, while Russia's victory is not inevitable, and Ukraine and the West can exploit several key Russian weaknesses to force the Kremlin into negotiations and real concessions.

Recall

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on the revision of the peace plan to end the war.

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US and Russian peace plan for Ukraine. This initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO deployments.

