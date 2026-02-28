Israel launched new strikes on Iran, Tehran attacked US bases in Qatar and UAE

The joint US-Israeli operation, which began on the morning of February 28, continues. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had launched new strikes on the western part of Iran, writes UNN.

The IDF states that all strikes on Iran are calibrated and based on clear intelligence. Earlier information indicated that as a result of the first wave of attacks, at least 30 targets were hit, including the presidential plaza and the headquarters of Iranian intelligence.

At the same time, Iran is responding to the attacks. Explosions occurred in Qatar, UAE, Bahrain - where Iranian missiles attacked a US Navy base.

Israel is also preparing for an Iranian retaliatory attack.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.