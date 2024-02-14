Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire talks extended for 3 days

Negotiations in Cairo on a possible agreement to end hostilities in Gaza are "positive" and will be extended for another three days, with lower-level officials continuing the discussion. This was reported by an Egyptian official in an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday evening, UNN reports .

The ongoing ceasefire talks in the war-torn Gaza Strip in the Egyptian capital Cairo are, according to the Egyptian side, "productive and serious". However, they have not yet led to a breakthrough that would lead to a final agreement.

It is noted that the negotiations will continue for another three days, during which the lower levels of a new framework agreement will be considered, which would guarantee the release of a number of hostages and the cessation of hostilities for several weeks.

US President Joe Biden has called for a six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Judges in the Netherlands on Monday ordered the Dutch government to stop exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violating international law.

