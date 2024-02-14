ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 67156 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117315 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122313 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164324 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165015 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267218 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176791 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166827 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237404 views

Israel-Hamas war: ceasefire talks extended for 3 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29068 views

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo were extended for another 3 days to continue work on a ceasefire agreement.

Negotiations in Cairo on a possible agreement to end hostilities in Gaza are "positive" and will be extended for another three days, with lower-level officials continuing the discussion. This was reported by an Egyptian official in an interview with the New York Times on Tuesday evening, UNN reports .

Details

The ongoing ceasefire talks in the war-torn Gaza Strip in the Egyptian capital Cairo are, according to the Egyptian side, "productive and serious". However, they have not yet led to a breakthrough that would lead to a final agreement.

It is noted that the negotiations will continue for another three days, during which the lower levels of a new framework agreement will be considered, which would guarantee the release of a number of hostages and the cessation of hostilities for several weeks.

Recall

US President Joe Biden has called for a six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Judges in the Netherlands on Monday ordered the Dutch government to stop exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violating international law.

Massive explosion occurs on Iran's main gas pipeline14.02.24, 02:27 • 27889 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
kairCairo
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

