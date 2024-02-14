Massive explosion occurs on Iran's main gas pipeline

A massive explosion occurred on Iran's main gas pipeline in Boroujen. Information about this appeared on social media. It was also reported by the Iranian Mehr news agency with reference to the fire services of the republic, UNN reports.

Details

A powerful explosion and fire on Iran's main gas pipeline. The most powerful torch is burning in the southwest of the country in the city of Boroujen the Mash Telegram channel said in a statement.

The explosion and its aftermath were so large-scale that they could be seen from a distance of up to 60 kilometers.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

The section of the pipeline that exploded is the main artery that carries natural gas from Gulf refineries to major Iranian cities, including Tehran, Isfahan and Qom.

