Iran to hold joint naval exercises with Russia and China

Iran to hold joint naval exercises with Russia and China

Kyiv

 • 21603 views

Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval exercises in the coming weeks.

The armed forces of Iran, Russia and China are going to conduct joint naval operations in the coming weeks, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said. This was reported by the Tasnim news agency, UNN reports .

Details

Speaking at a naval base in the city of Manjil in northern Iran on Monday, Iran's Rear Admiral said that the joint exercises would be held before the end of the current Iranian year (March 19).

He also noted that a number of other countries have been invited to participate in the joint exercises.

The military exercises will be conducted to ensure "regional security and the realization of common interests," he added.

Addendum

In March 2023, the navies of Iran, China, and Russia conducted the Maritime Security Belt 2023 military exercises in the northern Indian Ocean.

This was the fourth joint exercise in recent years.

26.05.23, 13:33 • 540420 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
indiiskyi-okeanIndian Ocean
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
Iran

