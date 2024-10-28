Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114649 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173177 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108883 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345077 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174323 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145432 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196278 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125039 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108221 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14304 views

Satellite images revealed damage to Iran's Parchin and Khojir military bases after the Israeli attack. The facilities are associated with the former nuclear program and ballistic missile production.

Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases

An Israeli attack on Iran damaged facilities at a secret military base southeast of the Iranian capital that experts have linked in the past to Tehran's former nuclear weapons program and another base linked to its ballistic missile program, according to satellite images analyzed on Sunday, the Associated Press reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the newspaper, "some of the damaged buildings were located at the Iranian military base of Parchin, where the International Atomic Energy Agency suspects Iran has tested explosives in the past that could have detonated nuclear weapons." Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is peaceful, although the IAEA, Western intelligence agencies and others say Tehran had an active weapons program until 2003.

Other damage, the newspaper writes, "can be seen at the nearby Khojir military base, where analysts believe an underground system of tunnels and missile production sites are hidden.

The Iranian military did not acknowledge any damage in either Khojira or Parchin from the Israeli attack on Saturday morning, although it did say that four Iranian soldiers working in the country's air defense systems were killed in the attack. Iran announced on Sunday that a civilian was also killed, but did not provide any details.

However, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told an audience on Sunday that the Israeli attack "should be neither exaggerated nor understated," without calling for an immediate retaliatory strike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately said on Sunday that Israel's strikes "caused serious damage" to Iran and that the shelling "achieved all its goals.

It is reported that it remains unclear how many facilities were attacked by Israel. So far, the Iranian military has not released any images of the damage.

Iranian officials have identified the affected areas in Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran provinces. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC showed scorched fields around Iran's Tangeh Bijar natural gas field in Ilam Province on Saturday, although it was not clear if this was related to the attack. Ilam Province is located on the Iran-Iraq border in western Iran.

The most visible damage could be seen in Planet Labs' imagery of Parchin, about 40 kilometers southeast of downtown Tehran, near the Mamalu Dam. There, one building appeared to be completely destroyed, while others appeared to be damaged by the attack.

In Khojira, about 20 kilometers from the center of Tehran, satellite images show damage to at least two buildings.

In Parchin, the Albright Institute for Science and International Security identified the destroyed hillside building as Talegan 2. The report says that an Iranian nuclear data archive previously seized by Israel identified the building as "an extended explosives chamber and pulsed X-ray system for studying small-scale explosives.

"Such tests could include the compression of a natural uranium core with explosives, simulating the initiation of a nuclear explosive," the institute's 2018 report says.

In a message posted on the X social media platform early Sunday, the institute added: "It is unclear whether Iran used uranium at Taleban 2, but it may have been studying the compression of natural uranium hemispheres, which explains its hasty and secretive reconstruction efforts following the IAEA's 2011 request for access to Parchin.

It is unclear what, if any, equipment would have been inside the Taleban 2 building on Saturday morning. Israel has not carried out any strikes on Iran's oil industry, nuclear enrichment sites or the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Rafael Grossi, who heads the IAEA, confirmed this on X, saying that "Iran's nuclear facilities were not affected.

Other buildings destroyed in Khodjir and Parchin likely included those where Iran used industrial mixers to create the solid fuel needed for its large arsenal of ballistic missiles, said Decker Eveleth of the CNA think tank in Virginia.

In a statement released immediately after the attack on Saturday, the Israeli military said that the target was "missile production facilities used to produce missiles that Iran has fired at the State of Israel over the past year.

The destruction of such facilities could significantly undermine Iran's ability to produce new ballistic missiles to replenish its arsenal after two attacks on Israel, the newspaper notes. 

It also said that one plant appeared to have been hit in the industrial city of Shamsabad, south of Tehran, near Imam Khomeini International Airport, the country's main gateway to the outside world. Online videos of the damaged building matched the address of a firm known as TIECO, which advertises itself as producing advanced equipment used in Iran's oil and gas industry, the newspaper writes.

Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios27.10.24, 09:14 • 18402 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

