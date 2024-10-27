Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 114662 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 173180 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108886 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345077 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174323 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145432 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196278 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125039 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108221 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM • 10749 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 12092 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 12432 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 11029 views

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9072 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 88309 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 114662 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 161349 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22643 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25308 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39199 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47732 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136268 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18402 views

The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.

Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios

Israel's strike on Iran has disabled the most important component of Iran's ballistic missile program, Axios writes, citing three Israeli sources, UNN reports .

Details

According to the sources, Israel struck 12 mixers used to produce solid fuel for long-range ballistic missiles, which make up the bulk of Iran's missile arsenal.

A senior U.S. official confirmed that the strike damaged Iran's missile production.

Although Iran still has a large stockpile of ballistic missiles, Israeli sources say that the fact that Iran cannot produce new ballistic missiles also limits its ability to resupply Hezbollah and the Houthis with ballistic missiles.

Israeli sources reported that the attack also hit four S-300 air defense batteries located in strategically important locations and defending Tehran, as well as nuclear and energy facilities in Iran.

The Iranian military said in a statement that the Israeli strike was launched from Iraqi airspace and added that several radar systems suffered "limited damage"and are currently being repaired.

The Iranian military did not disclose any damage to missile or drone production facilities and emphasized that Iran reserves the right to retaliate.

Israeli sources confirmed that the strikes were carried out from Syrian and Iraqi airspace, some of them near the Iraqi border with Iran.

According to the sources, the Israeli Air Force attacked a drone manufacturing plant and launched a "symbolic" strike on a facility in the city of Parchin, which was used in the past for nuclear weapons research and development.

Addendum 

President Biden told reporters on Saturday that the Israeli strike hit only military targets in Iran and that he hoped this would be the end of the exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran. On Saturday morning, he held a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and their national security team to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East following Israel's response to Iran's October 1 attack.

Biden called for every effort to be made to protect Israel from any possible retaliatory actions by Iran and its supporters.

russia warned Iran about Israel's attack a few hours before it started26.10.24, 21:49 • 21844 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
Kamala Harris
Israel
Iraq
Tehran
Syria
S-300 missile system
Joe Biden
Iran
