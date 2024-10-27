Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios
The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.
Israel's strike on Iran has disabled the most important component of Iran's ballistic missile program, Axios writes, citing three Israeli sources, UNN reports .
According to the sources, Israel struck 12 mixers used to produce solid fuel for long-range ballistic missiles, which make up the bulk of Iran's missile arsenal.
A senior U.S. official confirmed that the strike damaged Iran's missile production.
Although Iran still has a large stockpile of ballistic missiles, Israeli sources say that the fact that Iran cannot produce new ballistic missiles also limits its ability to resupply Hezbollah and the Houthis with ballistic missiles.
Israeli sources reported that the attack also hit four S-300 air defense batteries located in strategically important locations and defending Tehran, as well as nuclear and energy facilities in Iran.
The Iranian military said in a statement that the Israeli strike was launched from Iraqi airspace and added that several radar systems suffered "limited damage"and are currently being repaired.
The Iranian military did not disclose any damage to missile or drone production facilities and emphasized that Iran reserves the right to retaliate.
Israeli sources confirmed that the strikes were carried out from Syrian and Iraqi airspace, some of them near the Iraqi border with Iran.
According to the sources, the Israeli Air Force attacked a drone manufacturing plant and launched a "symbolic" strike on a facility in the city of Parchin, which was used in the past for nuclear weapons research and development.
President Biden told reporters on Saturday that the Israeli strike hit only military targets in Iran and that he hoped this would be the end of the exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran. On Saturday morning, he held a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and their national security team to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East following Israel's response to Iran's October 1 attack.
Biden called for every effort to be made to protect Israel from any possible retaliatory actions by Iran and its supporters.
