russia warned Iran about Israel's attack a few hours before it started
Kyiv • UNN
The terrorist country has provided Iran with intelligence on the activities of US and Israeli military forces. Iran reported limited damage to military facilities in three provinces after the strikes.
russia has passed on information to Iran about a possible Israeli attack. This is reported by Sky News Arabia, according to UNN.
Details
According to the source, the information was transmitted just a few hours before the Israeli strikes began.
moscow then informed Tehran about the activity of American and Israeli military forces, emphasizing its readiness to cooperate with Iran and its intention to reduce the escalation of the conflict in the region.
In response to Israel's attacks, Iran noted that some facilities had suffered "limited damage". This indicates that the strikes were aimed at military bases in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and Tehran.
Iran claims “limited damage” from Israeli attacks on three provinces26.10.24, 06:59 • 22628 views