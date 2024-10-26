Iran claims “limited damage” from Israeli attacks on three provinces
Kyiv • UNN
Iran reported that Israeli attacks on Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces caused only “limited damage”. Iran's air defense system successfully intercepted and neutralized the attacks.
Iran has announced that Israel has caused only "limited damage". This was reported by IRNA, UNN reports.
Details
According to the state news agency IRNA, the attacks were carried out in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam, but caused only "limited damage" in some areas.
Iran emphasized that the attack was successfully intercepted and neutralized by Iran's "integrated air defense system." Officials also noted that air defenses were activated in several regions, particularly around Tehran, to provide protection against possible threats.
