Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNN

Israel and Hamas have made "progress" during the first two days of talks held in Egypt. This was reported by CNN with reference to a source familiar with the course of the negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, October 8, high-ranking officials from the United States of America and Qatar are expected to arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh. American representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are also expected to meet with the Prime Minister of Qatar on the same day.

It is noted that the goal of the negotiations is to agree on "remaining details" and create an implementation mechanism that suits all parties.

Context

On Monday, October 6, Israeli and Hamas officials began talks in Sharm el-Sheikh on a US-developed peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The talks focus on a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a hostage exchange.

The first day of renewed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt concluded amid hopes for a possible agreement on the implementation of the US President's 20-point plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

Donald Trump stated that Hamas is seeking to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. He added that Hamas has agreed to "very important things," and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "was very positive about the deal."

Recall

Qatar reported significant difficulties in implementing Trump's ceasefire plan in Gaza, despite the agreement of all parties. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari noted that many aspects of the plan need clarification, and negotiations resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

