March 1, 08:23 PM
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Iran's Ambassador Claims Nuclear Facility in Natanz Was Targeted by Strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Iran's Ambassador to the IAEA announced American-Israeli airstrikes on Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. Israel and the US have not acknowledged the strikes, which, according to the ambassador, were aimed at peaceful nuclear facilities.

Iran's Ambassador Claims Nuclear Facility in Natanz Was Targeted by Strikes

Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, stated that American-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Israel and the US have not acknowledged striking the facility, which America had previously bombed during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June.

"They have once again attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities," he said. "Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie."

IAEA confirms integrity of Iran's nuclear facilities and absence of radiological threat after attacks02.03.26, 11:37 • 1702 views

Julia Shramko

