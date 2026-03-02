Iran's Ambassador Claims Nuclear Facility in Natanz Was Targeted by Strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Iran's Ambassador to the IAEA announced American-Israeli airstrikes on Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. Israel and the US have not acknowledged the strikes, which, according to the ambassador, were aimed at peaceful nuclear facilities.
Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, stated that American-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Details
Israel and the US have not acknowledged striking the facility, which America had previously bombed during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June.
"They have once again attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities," he said. "Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie."
