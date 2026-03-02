Iran's Ambassador Claims Nuclear Facility in Natanz Was Targeted by Strikes

Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, stated that American-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran's uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Israel and the US have not acknowledged striking the facility, which America had previously bombed during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June.

"They have once again attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities," he said. "Their justification that Iran wants to develop nuclear weapons is simply a big lie."

