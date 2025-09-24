$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 16691 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 32291 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 27597 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 26647 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 52554 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 27400 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 63496 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42577 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39412 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52206 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Iran on the verge of sanctions: the last attempt at negotiations with the EU yielded no results

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The final round of negotiations between European countries and Iran on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly did not yield breakthrough results. The chances of avoiding sanctions are minimal, as Iran has not fulfilled the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran on the verge of sanctions: the last attempt at negotiations with the EU yielded no results

The latest attempt at negotiations between Europeans and Iranians on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly failed to produce a breakthrough just days before a deadline aimed at avoiding the imposition of sanctions against Iran. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The foreign ministers of France, Great Britain, and Germany, as well as EU chief diplomat Kaya Kallas, met on Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi to discuss ongoing concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

London, Paris, and Berlin stated on August 28 that Iran was not complying with the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal, thereby opening a 30-day window for the country to change its course.

The chances of reaching a diplomatic solution before sanctions take effect are minimal. Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.

- German Foreign Minister Johann Wadepfuhl told reporters on Tuesday.

However, according to a French diplomat, no signs of compromise emerged after the talks.

"Iran has not met the conditions, but negotiations will continue to explore all possibilities until the end," said a French official, who, like others, commented on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The same diplomat noted that the ball is now "in Iran's court" before Saturday's deadline, when the "snapback" mechanism (automatic restoration of sanctions) will be triggered.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, the Europeans urged Iran to "take practical steps in the coming days, if not hours," to address concerns about its nuclear program.

Great Britain, France, and Germany triggered the countdown mechanism through the "sunset clause," which provided for the expiration of the snapback procedure.

However, on September 19, Iran announced that it was suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Addition

Earlier, Iran claimed to have reached an agreement on the return of inspectors after it suspended cooperation in response to an unexpected attack by Israel and subsequent bombing of nuclear facilities by the US in June.

UN sanctions in place before the 2015 agreement include an arms embargo, restrictions on ballistic missile development, asset freezes, travel bans, and a ban on the production of nuclear-related technologies.

According to a European diplomat, Iran can still avoid sanctions after Saturday's deadline if it agrees to a number of conditions put forward by the Europeans.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he would meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the next day to discuss Iran's nuclear program.

Recall

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the country would not succumb to pressure regarding uranium enrichment, emphasizing that Tehran does not need nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump had previously offered cooperation in exchange for suspending Iran's nuclear program.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Israel
United Nations
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Iran