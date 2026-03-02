$43.100.11
Iran claims to have struck down US aircraft that crashed in Kuwait

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2068 views

Iranian state television claims Iran struck down a US aircraft that crashed in Kuwait. Iranian outlet Tasnim claims three US fighter jets were shot down.

Iran claims to have struck down US aircraft that crashed in Kuwait

Iran claims to have struck a US plane that crashed in Kuwait, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

Iranian state television, as AP notes, stated that Iran struck one of the American planes that crashed in Kuwait. No details were provided.

At the same time, the Iranian publication Tasnim stated that "the number of downed American fighter jets has reached 3." "Khatam al-Anbiya Central Base reported that 3 American fighter jets were shot down by Iranian air defense fire."

US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait - Media02.03.26, 08:33 • 5766 views

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense earlier on Monday stated that several units of US military aircraft crashed, all pilots safely ejected and are in stable condition.

The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kuwait reports crash of several US military aircraft02.03.26, 10:19 • 4548 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Kuwait
Iran