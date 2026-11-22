Iran claimed that its air defense forces had allegedly damaged an American F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. However, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) categorically denied the information, emphasizing that no American aircraft had come under attack. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Iranian state media, the incident occurred on the evening of November 20. Tehran claimed that its air defense had launched a missile at an American fighter jet, after which the aircraft was allegedly forced to abort its mission

Iranian media also reported that the damaged F-16 made an emergency landing at one of the nearest airfields.

What the U.S. military said

On November 21, the U.S. Central Command issued an official denial of Tehran’s claims.

Iran did not attack an American F-16 fighter jet yesterday – at all – CENTCOM emphasized.

The American command also assured that all U.S. fighter jets stationed in the Middle East were safe and that the military knew the location of every aircraft.

This is not the first time Iran has claimed allegedly successful attacks on American aircraft. Tehran had previously reported shooting down or damaging U.S. aircraft, but the American side denied those claims.

Iran reported an attack on two U.S. air bases in Bahrain