Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked two U.S. air bases in Bahrain—Sheikh Isa and Al Juffair. The Iranian semi-official Fars news agency reported this on the evening of November 21, UNN writes.

Details

According to the agency, the strike was carried out in response to the "actions of the American enemy."

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior reported a fire at a civilian industrial facility as a result of the Iranian attack.

"According to preliminary data, there is material damage, but no one was injured," the ministry said.

It added that civil defense units were working to extinguish the fire, but did not specify which facility had been damaged.

Earlier on Saturday, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior warned of a "potential threat" and urged citizens and residents of the country to remain calm, move to the nearest safe place, and follow messages from official channels.

The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iranian oil brokers