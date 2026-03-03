International Paralympic Committee banned Ukrainian athletes' parade uniform due to map of Ukraine

Ukrainian Paralympians will appear at the opening ceremony of the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in a different uniform than originally planned. The prepared version did not receive approval from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) due to a design element - an image of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders of 1991. This was reported by UNN with reference to an interview with Valeriy Sushkevych, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

According to him, the ceremonial kit was developed in advance and included an image of the map of Ukraine integrated into the identity without marking the occupied territories. It was not about a separate print, but about a part of the overall design concept. However, the IPC considered this element political and refused to approve the uniform.

The International Paralympic Committee said: "No, no, no – that won't do!" They said this uniform is political. And they said that no one would allow us to go out in such a uniform. - Sushkevych noted.

The equipment was developed by Ukrainian designer Viktor Anisimov. Earlier, he created uniforms for the national team at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. At that time, the approval process was also difficult, but the kit was allowed to be used.

This time, as the head of the NPC explained, the position of the international institution turned out to be tougher.

And now we were more radical. Our radicalism is explained by the fact that after Paris, this escalation of loyalty to "russia" occurred with new force, a new wave. - Sushkevych emphasized.

Due to the refusal, the already manufactured kit had to be put aside. An alternative uniform was ordered on short notice and delivered to Italy, where the team is located.

We urgently transported this new uniform by bus to Italy, where our entire team is already located. And we could have dressed the boys and girls here in the uniform that was already ready, but we were forbidden to do so. - Sushkevych concluded.

Thus, at the opening ceremony, the Ukrainian team will appear in an updated kit, while the option with the map of Ukraine was not approved by the international organization.

The Ukrainian national team has finally formed its application for the 2026 Paralympic Games, winning 25 licenses, which is the best indicator in history. 35 athletes will compete in four sports, including nine debutants.

