Escalation of the situation between India and Pakistan: Ukraine called on the parties for restraint and dialogue

Against the backdrop of the aggravation between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on both parties to exercise restraint and diplomatic dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is important to avoid actions that could worsen the security situation in the South Asian region and to work towards a peaceful resolution of disputes. Ukraine actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region, and advocates for the immediate removal of tension - the message reads.

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stressed that they will closely monitor further developments and support international initiatives and efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in South Asia.

More than 200 flights canceled, 18 airports closed in India amid tensions with Pakistan

Recall

In the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed, 46 were injured, and Islamabad also reported that five Indian aircraft were shot down. At the same time, India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 were injured as a result of Pakistan's actions.

In addition, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires and expressed its protest over the hostilities. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Pakistan's actions: they said that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop the planned terrorist attacks.