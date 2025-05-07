More than 200 flights canceled, 18 airports closed in India amid tensions with Pakistan

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 18028 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 25768 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 27905 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 29843 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33803 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36858 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41323 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83534 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123836 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85814 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2.7m/s
43%
747 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 59707 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 50848 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 50654 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 52560 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 25570 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 18028 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 25768 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 27905 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 29843 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 52981 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 47388 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 97744 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 95062 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 106561 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 54281 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

More than 200 flights canceled, 18 airports closed in India amid tensions with Pakistan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3906 views

More than 200 flights have been canceled and 18 airports have been shut down in India due to security measures following missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan. Dozens of international flights have also been diverted.

More than 200 flights canceled, 18 airports closed in India amid tensions with Pakistan

Air traffic through northern and western India was severely disrupted on Wednesday after more than 200 flights were canceled and 18 airports were temporarily shut down, the Hindustan Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The disruption occurred after Indian armed forces launched targeted missile strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Kashmir this morning. The airstrikes, which are part of India's "Operation Sindur," were reportedly carried out in response to a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Due to security measures and airspace restrictions, major airports, including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala and Jamnagar, were closed to operations, the PTI news agency reports.

The most affected airline was IndiGo, which canceled a total of 165 flights. An airline representative said: "Due to the government's announcement of airspace restrictions, more than 165 IndiGo flights from several airports... have been canceled until 05:29 IST on May 10, 2025."

Air India also suspended flights to and from several cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Amritsar. The airline confirmed: "Air India flights to and from the following destinations... are canceled until 05:29 IST on May 10 following a notice from aviation authorities of the closure of these airports."

IndiGo and Air India are offering waivers of flight change fees or full refunds to affected passengers.

SpiceJet confirmed on social media that airports in northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Amritsar, are closed until further notice. It added: "Departures, arrivals and subsequent flights may be disrupted."

Akasa Air and regional carrier Star Air have also canceled their flights to several destinations, especially in the north. Air India Express also announced the cancellation of several flights, saying: "Several flights in our network have been affected... until noon."

What about Delhi Airport

At Delhi Airport, the busiest in the country, at least 35 flights have been canceled from the north. These include 23 domestic departures, eight arrivals and four international flights.

Foreign carriers, including American Airlines and Qatar Airways, have also suspended some operations. Qatar Airways said it had temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan due to the closure of Pakistani airspace.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates Indira Gandhi International Airport, acknowledged the impact, saying: "Please note that due to changing airspace conditions, some flights have affected Delhi Airport."

Dozens of international flights diverted

Flight tracking images obtained by Reuters showed that the northwestern sky over India and the entire airspace of Pakistan were almost empty of commercial aircraft, with only a few flights still visible.

More than 25 international flights have been diverted to bypass Pakistani airspace after Indian forces launched missile strikes on facilities across the border, Reuters news agency reported.

As of Wednesday morning, airlines had canceled 52 flights to or from Pakistan, according to global flight tracking service FlightRadar24, the report said.

Several international carriers have suspended routes over Pakistan as a precaution. A spokesman for Dutch airline KLM confirmed that it would not fly over Pakistan until further notice. Singapore Airlines also said it had stopped using Pakistani airspace from May 6.

Training in India

Meanwhile, in India on Wednesday, May 7, mass drills are planned in 244 locations as part of a nationwide readiness exercise.

The exercises, called Operation Abhyas, are being conducted in response to rising political tensions and increased threats, including the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the exercises to test readiness for a possible Indo-Pakistani war scenario.

This exercise will simulate air raids, blackouts, evacuations and emergency rescue operations in 244 districts. The goal is to prepare citizens and authorities for potential military situations and external attacks.

Sirens, blackouts and evacuation protocols are being implemented at all levels - from large cities to villages - to ensure the country's readiness.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
India
Pakistan
Brent
$62.55
Bitcoin
$97,032.20
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$35.28
Золото
$3,399.35
Ethereum
$1,833.68