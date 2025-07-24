$41.770.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Indian company supplied military explosives to Russia for $1.4 million despite threats of US sanctions - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

Indian company Ideal Detonators Private Limited supplied military-grade explosive octogen to Russia in December for $1.4 million. This happened despite US warnings of possible sanctions against organizations supporting Russia's war efforts.

Indian company supplied military explosives to Russia for $1.4 million despite threats of US sanctions - Reuters

In December, the Indian company Ideal Detonators Private Limited supplied military-grade explosive material worth $1.4 million to Russia, despite US threats to impose sanctions against any organization supporting Russia's war efforts in its aggressive war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

One of the Russian companies identified as recipients of this substance, known as octogen, is the explosives manufacturer Promsintez, which, according to an official from the Security Service of Ukraine, has ties to the aggressor country's army.

The official said that in April, Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a plant owned by Promsintez. According to the Pentagon's Defense Technical Information Center and related defense research programs, octogen is widely used in missile and torpedo warheads, rocket engines, explosive shells, and plastic explosives for advanced military systems.

The US government has identified octogen as "critical to Russia's war effort" and has warned financial institutions against facilitating any sale of the substance to Moscow. The sale of octogen to Russian firms had not been previously reported.

Trump wants to personally decide on sanctions against Russia - White House spokeswoman7/24/25, 9:22 AM • 2032 views

Russian defense manufacturers have been working around the clock for the past several years to support President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, which escalated after Russia's full-scale invasion of the neighboring country in 2022.

India, which has recently forged closer ties with the United States in an attempt to balance China's growing influence, has not abandoned its long-standing military and economic ties with Moscow.

India's trade with Russia, especially its purchases of Russian oil, remains stable, even as Western countries have tried to cripple Russia's war economy with sanctions. US President Donald Trump earlier in July threatened to impose 100% tariffs on countries if they continued to buy Russian oil.

The US Treasury Department has the authority to impose sanctions on those who sell octogen and similar substances to Russia, according to three sanctions lawyers. Octogen is known as a "high explosive," meaning it detonates rapidly and is designed for maximum destruction.

Reuters has no indication that the octogen shipments violated Indian government policy. One Indian official familiar with the shipments said the compound has some limited civilian uses in addition to its more well-known military applications.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated: "India exports dual-use goods, taking into account its international non-proliferation obligations and relying on its robust legal and regulatory framework, which includes a holistic assessment of the relevant criteria for such exports."

The US State Department did not comment on the specific shipments identified by Reuters, but said it had repeatedly informed India that companies engaged in military business were at risk of sanctions.

India is a strategic partner with whom we have a full and frank dialogue, including on India's relations with Russia

 - said the spokesman.

50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department7/23/25, 8:05 AM • 84313 views

We have repeatedly made it clear to all our partners, including India, that any foreign company or financial institution doing business with Russia's military-industrial base is at risk of US sanctions.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

Although India is not usually among the main jurisdictions used to circumvent sanctions, we are aware that isolated cases may occur

– said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, an advisor to the President of Ukraine, to Reuters.

We can confirm that the Russian company Promsintez has appeared on our radar in the past, particularly in connection with cooperation with Indian counterparts

– added Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief official for sanctions.

Addition

Shipowners and oil traders are distancing themselves from the Indian company Nayara Energy Ltd. after its inclusion in the EU sanctions package. The tanker Talara turned around and left the port of Vadinar without loading fuel, and Nayara began demanding prepayment due to concerns about payments.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
Reuters
Donald Trump
India
European Union
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
