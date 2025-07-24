$41.770.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump wants to personally decide on sanctions against Russia - White House spokeswoman

Kyiv • UNN

• 1372 views

 • 1372 views

US President Donald Trump wants to personally make all decisions regarding sanctions against Russia, as announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt. He has been in close communication with Senator Lindsey Graham, but insists on his role as commander-in-chief.

Trump wants to personally decide on sanctions against Russia - White House spokeswoman

US President Donald Trump wants to reserve any decisions regarding the imposition of sanctions against Russia. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

He has been in very close communication on this issue with his friends in the Senate, especially with Senator Lindsey Graham, but the President has always maintained that he is the Commander-in-Chief and President for a reason. And he has been deeply involved in this conflict from the very beginning. Therefore, any decisions made regarding sanctions (against the Russian Federation - ed.), the President wants to reserve for himself.

- Leavitt stated.

US Treasury Secretary urged allies to impose secondary sanctions against Russia7/22/25, 12:07 PM • 3316 views

Addition

On July 13, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the US Congress was on the verge of adopting the toughest sanctions package in the country's history.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there was no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that if there is no ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, Russia will face very high duties and secondary sanctions.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Karoline Leavitt
White House
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
