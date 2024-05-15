India urges the US to "not look narrowly" at its deal with Iran

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

India urges the US to "not look narrowly" at its deal with Iran

India urges the US to "not look narrowly" at its deal with Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23155 views

India has signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to develop the strategically important Chabahar port, investing $370 million, despite US warnings about the risks of doing business with Iran, as India believes the port will benefit the entire region by providing a transit route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

India has signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to develop the Chabahar port, despite US warnings about the risks of doing business with Iran. Indian Foreign Minister S. S. Jaishankar responded to the criticism by noting that the deal benefits the region and urged not to take it narrowly. Writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

On Monday, India signed a ten-year contract with Iran to develop the strategically important Chabahar port. Responding to this, the United States warned that countries entering into commercial agreements with Iran should be aware of the potential risks. Nevertheless, New Delhi expressed its support for the move, emphasizing that the deal would benefit the region.

I think it's a matter of communication, persuasion and making people realize that it's actually for the benefit of everyone. I don't think people should look at it narrowly," said Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar. He was responding to a question about Washington's comments on the deal.Mr. Jaishankar added that in the past, the US also "appreciated the fact that Chabahar is more important" and that a long-term deal with Iran was necessary to improve the port's operations. "And the operation of the port, we believe, will benefit the entire region

- He said.

According to the BBC, India signed the first deal to develop the Chabahar port, located near Iran's border with Pakistan, in 2016 and began managing its operations in late 2018. The port has opened up a transit route for India to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan, with which India has tense relations. According to officials, 2.5 million tons of wheat and 2,000 tons of pulses have already been shipped to Afghanistan through Chabahar. Under the new agreement, India plans to continue developing the port by investing about $370 million in the project. India's Shipping Minister characterized it as "a historic moment in relations between India and Iran".

Image

But US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Tuesday in response to a question that Washington would continue to impose sanctions on Iran.

Any organization, anybody who is considering business deals with Iran - they should be aware of the potential risks they are exposed to and the potential risk of sanctions

- Patel added.

Washington, a key ally of India, has tense relations with Tehran. Over the past three years, the United States has imposed more than 600 sanctions on organizations associated with Iran.

Recall

India and Iran have signed a 10-year agreementunder which India will invest $120 million to equip and develop the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
new-delhiNew Delhi
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
afghanistanAfghanistan
indiaIndia
tehranTehran
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
united-statesUnited States
pakistanPakistan
iranIran

