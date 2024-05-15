India urges the US to "not look narrowly" at its deal with Iran

India has signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to develop the Chabahar port, despite US warnings about the risks of doing business with Iran. Indian Foreign Minister S. S. Jaishankar responded to the criticism by noting that the deal benefits the region and urged not to take it narrowly. Writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

On Monday, India signed a ten-year contract with Iran to develop the strategically important Chabahar port. Responding to this, the United States warned that countries entering into commercial agreements with Iran should be aware of the potential risks. Nevertheless, New Delhi expressed its support for the move, emphasizing that the deal would benefit the region.

I think it's a matter of communication, persuasion and making people realize that it's actually for the benefit of everyone. I don't think people should look at it narrowly," said Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar. He was responding to a question about Washington's comments on the deal.Mr. Jaishankar added that in the past, the US also "appreciated the fact that Chabahar is more important" and that a long-term deal with Iran was necessary to improve the port's operations. "And the operation of the port, we believe, will benefit the entire region - He said.

According to the BBC, India signed the first deal to develop the Chabahar port, located near Iran's border with Pakistan, in 2016 and began managing its operations in late 2018. The port has opened up a transit route for India to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan, with which India has tense relations. According to officials, 2.5 million tons of wheat and 2,000 tons of pulses have already been shipped to Afghanistan through Chabahar. Under the new agreement, India plans to continue developing the port by investing about $370 million in the project. India's Shipping Minister characterized it as "a historic moment in relations between India and Iran".

But US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said on Tuesday in response to a question that Washington would continue to impose sanctions on Iran.

Any organization, anybody who is considering business deals with Iran - they should be aware of the potential risks they are exposed to and the potential risk of sanctions - Patel added.

Washington, a key ally of India, has tense relations with Tehran. Over the past three years, the United States has imposed more than 600 sanctions on organizations associated with Iran.

