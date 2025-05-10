India confirms ceasefire with Pakistan: date of negotiations announced

The Indian government has confirmed a ceasefire with Pakistan. This was reported by Sky News, reports UNN.

Details

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the end of the war. They added that representatives of Pakistan called this afternoon. It was agreed that both sides would cease all shelling.

The statement also said that new talks between India and Pakistan will take place on May 12.

Additionally

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities with India.

Prior to that, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a complete ceasefire. This happened after negotiations mediated by the United States.

Context

India and Pakistan have had strained relations since 1947 over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the 20th century, there were three major wars and a series of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir region, killing 26 people. The group "Kashmiri Resistance" claimed responsibility for the attack, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual suspension of visas and the deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Let us remind you

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires and protested to him about the hostilities. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out to stop planned terrorist attacks.

Also UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, in which 125 fighters took part. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

On Saturday, May 10, the Government of Pakistan announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.