India called on the IAEA to take control of Pakistan's nuclear program

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10781 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15474 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24156 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65488 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87422 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150072 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141387 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281490 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103704 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71888 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Tags
Authors
Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 10761 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70107 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160332 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227558 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281478 views
Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14325 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31449 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 79668 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124688 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74432 views
India called on the IAEA to take control of Pakistan's nuclear program

 106 views

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called on the IAEA to take control of Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

India called on the IAEA to take control of Pakistan's nuclear program

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stated that the International Atomic Energy Agency should take control of Pakistan's nuclear weapons. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

His statement came a few days after India and Pakistan ended their most serious confrontation.

During a speech to the military, Singh called Pakistan an "irresponsible" and "isolated" country.

Is nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rebellious nation. I believe Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under IAEA control

- Singh said.

Pakistan has not yet provided any official reaction to Singh's statement.

Addition

India and Pakistan became nuclear powers after conducting a series of nuclear tests in 1998 in response to each other. Their long-standing rivalry has made this region — one of the most densely populated in the world — one of the most dangerous nuclear hotspots.

The latest military conflict between the South Asian neighbours escalated rapidly on Saturday, and for a while there were fears that nuclear arsenals could be used, when the Pakistani military announced an upcoming meeting of the supreme body that controls the country's nuclear weapons.

However, the Minister of Defence of Pakistan stated that such a meeting was not planned.

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement11.05.25, 16:57 • 6308 views

Military analysts have suggested that this may have been a hint by Pakistan of the possibility of using nuclear weapons, as Islamabad adheres to a policy of "first strike" if it believes that the country's existence is threatened.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India would strike terrorist shelters abroad again in the event of new attacks and would not allow itself to be restrained by what he called "nuclear blackmail" by Islamabad.

Pakistan rejected Modi's statements, calling them "provocative and inflammatory assertions" and said that this is a dangerous escalation.

India with a predominantly Hindu population and Islamist Pakistan have already fought three wars between themselves, including twice over the Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both countries claim in full, but control partially.

Let us remind you

Indian and Pakistani military agreed on a ceasefire until Sunday, May 18. The negotiations took place the day before, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Rajnath Singh
International Atomic Energy Agency
India
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
