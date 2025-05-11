Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement

US President Donald Trump has pledged to increase trade with India and Pakistan amid a ceasefire agreement between the two countries to end the conflict. This is reported by Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

"While it wasn't even discussed, I'm going to substantially increase trade with both of those great countries," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Also, I will work with both of you to see if a solution to Kashmir can be found after "a thousand years." God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan for a job well done!!!"

The truce, brokered with active US participation, remains fragile. On Sunday, after days of heavy fighting, artillery shelling was reported in Indian-administered Kashmir. The attacks occurred in border areas, where power outages were again observed - as in previous evenings.

Let us remind

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, May 10, explosions occurred in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.