Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 14933 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 43543 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 70094 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 64192 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 92357 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 57267 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70893 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74401 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64292 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66340 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
39%
749mm
Popular news

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM • 16361 views

Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine

May 11, 04:47 AM • 3950 views

Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

May 11, 05:01 AM • 6780 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

May 11, 05:17 AM • 6310 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM • 15014 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 38713 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 147692 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 158838 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 141081 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 201776 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM • 2168 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 18828 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 92357 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 49398 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 56109 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The US President promised to increase trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement. Trump is also ready to help resolve the Kashmir conflict.

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement

US President Donald Trump has pledged to increase trade with India and Pakistan amid a ceasefire agreement between the two countries to end the conflict. This is reported by Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

"While it wasn't even discussed, I'm going to substantially increase trade with both of those great countries," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Also, I will work with both of you to see if a solution to Kashmir can be found after "a thousand years." God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan for a job well done!!!"

The truce, brokered with active US participation, remains fragile. On Sunday, after days of heavy fighting, artillery shelling was reported in Indian-administered Kashmir. The attacks occurred in border areas, where power outages were again observed - as in previous evenings.

Let us remind

Earlier, it was reported that on Saturday, May 10, explosions occurred in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Fox News
Donald Trump
India
United States
Pakistan
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,955.80
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,468.15