India and Pakistan: Escalation of conflict, missile strikes and downed aircraft

Armed confrontation between India and Pakistan is escalating: recently, Indian armed forces attacked objects that allegedly belonged to three groups of militants involved in the terrorist attack in Kashmir. This is reported by Newsweek, reports UNN.

Islamabad reacted to this. They stated that "Pakistan has the right to respond, which is already being provided."

At the same time, Reuters reports that the Indian army hit nine targets in Pakistan.

Pakistani authorities report that 26 civilians were killed and 46 wounded. Islamabad also reported that five Indian planes were shot down.

India claims that 10 civilians were killed and 48 wounded as a result of Pakistan's actions.

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said.

Soon, the armed forces of Pakistan announced that they had shot down two Indian planes. The country's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, noted that Pakistan responded to India's attack in this way.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern about India's military operation on the border with Pakistan. He called on both countries to "military restraint".