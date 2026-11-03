In Zhytomyr, large-scale power outages occurred after Russian attacks, leaving a number of buildings without water and heat.

Zhytomyr experienced a large-scale power outage following enemy attacks. As reported by the Zhytomyr City Council, if the situation does not change by morning, Points of Invincibility will be set up in the city, reports UNN.

The enemy attacked energy infrastructure. If power supply is not restored by morning, tomorrow, November 4, starting at 9:00 a.m., Points of Invincibility will be set up in the Zhytomyr community - the Zhytomyr City Council reported.

Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on the energy sector — Ukrenergo

It should be added

According to local Telegram channels, Zhytomyr was plunged into darkness after 8:00 p.m.

It is known that some buildings were also left without heating and water.

The electricity supply situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult; heating points are being set up in a number of districts, says the mayor