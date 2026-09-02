In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two townhouses were destroyed as a result of a UAV attack

$44.520.0351.640.24
ukenru
08:41 PM • 4512 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
08:33 PM • 4490 views
In Kyiv, 13 people were injured in enemy attacks on September 1, nine are in hospitals
06:43 PM • 11842 views
Zelenskyy criticized MPs for failed laws that deprived Ukraine of more than $4 billion
06:02 PM • 13266 views
The Russian sky will de facto be closed — Zelenskyy warned airlines that "there will be so many drones over the Russian Federation that this must be taken into account"
05:01 PM • 18777 views
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education
04:05 PM • 14447 views
Germany accused the Russian Federation of a hybrid attack at Leipzig Airport and promised to strengthen border controls for Russians
Exclusive
September 1, 03:05 PM • 15936 views
Russia's incessant attacks on Ukraine - expert says how long the enemy has the resources to sustain them
September 1, 02:33 PM • 17552 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideo
September 1, 01:32 PM • 14146 views
The first autumn rains are coming to Ukraine — should we expect colder weather?
September 1, 11:04 AM • 16897 views
Mykytas remains in custody — court did not change the bail amount
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1m/s
92%
749mm
Popular news
Ukrainian Football Cup: Round of 32 match schedule determinedPhotoSeptember 1, 11:46 AM • 4854 views
Mykhailo Fedorov obtained a deferment from military service four days after his dismissal — the TCC's official response was publishedPhotoSeptember 1, 11:59 AM • 18508 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 20722 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 14313 views
Near Kyiv, an enemy drone struck warehouse premises; a column of smoke is visible.Video06:15 PM • 5304 views
Publications
What has changed for Ukrainians since September 1: fuel and gas prices, salaries, military payments, and education05:01 PM • 18780 views
Harassment in anonymous Telegram channels and surveillance, or how easy it is to devalue a doctor’s work PhotoSeptember 1, 01:43 PM • 20786 views
The Economic Security Bureau declares its rejection of punitive methods, but 29% of businesses’ law enforcement complaints still concern the Bureau
Exclusive
September 1, 09:05 AM • 23553 views
Knowledge Day — the start of a new school yearPhotoSeptember 1, 05:00 AM • 31594 views
After an air raid alert or shelling, the school morning should not begin with a test — the Ministry of Education and Science has prepared recommendations for teachersAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 33809 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Yurii Ihnat
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 17553 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 14368 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 22960 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 21215 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 21363 views
Actual
The Guardian
Bild
Social network
Brent Crude
Financial Times

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two townhouses were destroyed as a result of a UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, an attack UAV caused destruction and a fire in two townhouses. No fatalities have been reported preliminarily.

In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two townhouses were destroyed as a result of a UAV attack

In the Kyiv region, an enemy attack by a strike UAV in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha district, caused structural damage and a fire in two townhouses. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that rescuers promptly arrived at the scene.

An assessment was conducted and firefighting operations were organized. The fire has now been extinguished

- the statement said.

It is reported that rescuers continue working at the scene—they are clearing the rubble and examining the damaged structures.

No fatalities have been reported preliminarily. Information about those injured is being уточнюється

- the State Emergency Service added.

Reminder

In the Kyiv region, a woman was injured and a house and warehouses were damaged due to UAV attacks. In Bucha district, rescuers are extinguishing a fire.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration01.09.26, 04:03 • 18373 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine