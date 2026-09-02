In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, two townhouses were destroyed as a result of a UAV attack

In the Kyiv region, an enemy attack by a strike UAV in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha district, caused structural damage and a fire in two townhouses. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that rescuers promptly arrived at the scene.

An assessment was conducted and firefighting operations were organized. The fire has now been extinguished - the statement said.

It is reported that rescuers continue working at the scene—they are clearing the rubble and examining the damaged structures.

No fatalities have been reported preliminarily. Information about those injured is being уточнюється - the State Emergency Service added.

Reminder

In the Kyiv region, a woman was injured and a house and warehouses were damaged due to UAV attacks. In Bucha district, rescuers are extinguishing a fire.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones – 3 people were killed, including a child among those injured - Regional Military Administration