In Ukraine, the night passed without "shaheds" for the first time in the last 48 days - PS
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force reported that there were no attacks by the Shaheda at night. However, enemy aircraft activity and shelling of Sumy region with guided aerial bombs were recorded.
For the first time in the last 48 days, the night in Ukraine passed without russian "shaheds". This was reported to UNN journalist by the Air Force.
When asked if the night in Ukraine passed without "shaheds" for the first time in the last 48 days, the Air Force answered: "Yes."
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of October 14, there was enemy tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.
At 04:04, it was reported that a combat aircraft was launched in the direction of Sumy region and that enemy tactical aircraft were active in the southeast.
In addition, the air force reported at 05:04 the launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in the direction of Zaporizhzhya region.
Addendum
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, reported that at night russian troops conducted a massive attack on the northern part of Kherson, up to 10 "arrivals" were recorded, a post office was hit, and 2 cars burned down.
During the night and in the morning, russian troops fired 9 times at Sumy region with guided aerial bombs, 9 explosions were recorded.
