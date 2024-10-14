Enemy air strike on Kramatorsk, damaged warehouses: Russian army shells settlements in Donetsk region 12 times
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops fired 12 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. In Kramatorsk, the enemy launched an air strike on the industrial zone, 2 people were killed in Chasovoyarsk community and dozens of houses were damaged.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 12 times at settlements in Donetsk region, Russians launched an air strike on an industrial area in Kramatorsk, and damaged 3 warehouses in Shevchenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
In total, Russians fired 12 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the last day
According to him, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts were affected:
- Pokrovsk district. In Kurakhove community, Kurakhove, Trudove, Dachne, Hirnyk and Veselyi Hai were shelled. In Shevchenko village of Dobropolye community, 3 warehouses, 2 buses and 3 cars were damaged. In Pokrovsk, a person was injured and 3 houses were damaged. In Hrodivka community, 10 houses were damaged in Malynivka and 7 in Myroliubivka.
- Kramatorsk district. A man was wounded in Lyman. In Kramatorsk, Russians conducted an air strike on the industrial zone.
- Bakhmut district. In Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 people were killed and 1 injured, 12 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and a non-residential building were damaged.
