Russian attacks claim four more lives in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region over the last day: two in Chasovyi Yar, one in Zvanivka and one in Vyshneve. Three more civilians were wounded.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region, three more civilians were wounded, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
On October 13, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Chasovyi Yar, 1 in Zvanivka and Vyshneve. 3 more people were wounded in the region over the day
Addendum
Since February 24, 2022, the enemy has killed 2,816 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded another 6,292. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.