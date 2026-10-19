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In Ukraine, 75 convictions have been handed down since the beginning of the year for disseminating photos and videos of enemy shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Since the beginning of 2026, courts have handed down 75 convictions for disseminating videos of shelling and air defense operations. The SBU also exposed three Kyiv residents.

In Ukraine, 75 convictions have been handed down since the beginning of the year for disseminating photos and videos of enemy shelling

Since the beginning of 2026, 75 people in Ukraine have received court sentences for disseminating photos and videos of enemy attacks, including materials about the location and operation of Ukrainian air defense. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Thus, over the past week, the Security Service exposed three Kyiv residents who had published the positions of air defense units. They are currently suspects under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations)

- the statement says.

The SBU once again emphasizes that the unauthorized dissemination of information about the geolocations, combat operations of the Defense Forces, and the aftermath of enemy attacks not only helps the enemy prepare and adjust repeated strikes, but also provides Russian propaganda with new opportunities to work against our state.

The Security Service of Ukraine urges citizens not to film or disseminate photos and videos of enemy attacks. In particular, it is prohibited to publish content documenting the operation of Ukrainian air defense, occupiers' strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure, the movement of equipment and personnel of the Defense Forces, and so on

- the statement says.

The Ukrainian special service also calls on people to report any information about such offenses by calling 1516, emailing [email protected], or writing to the "Spaly FSB Officer" chatbot or t.me/spaly_fsb_bot

The Ukrainian special service notes that SBU officers systematically monitor such cases and hold the authors of such posts accountable.

The enemy is expanding its network of Telegram bots to collect information about the aftermath of strikes on Ukraine — the CPD19.10.26, 15:56 • 1432 views

Olga Rozgon

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