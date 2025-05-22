In three months, the "Google tax" brought more than 3.5 billion UAH to the state budget - Kravchenko
The State Tax Service of Ukraine reported an increase in revenues from transnational corporations paying VAT for electronic services to over 3.5 billion UAH in the first quarter of 2025.
The State Tax Service of Ukraine completed the first quarter of 2025 with an increase in revenues from the so-called "Google tax". In January-March, transnational corporations paid more than UAH 3.5 billion in taxes, reported Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the State Tax Service, UNN reports.
In January-March of this year, non-residents who provide electronic services to Ukrainian consumers paid EUR 39.6 million and USD 43.4 million in VAT to the budget. As of the first of April, this is more than UAH 3.5 billion in hryvnia equivalent. This is +EUR 9.5 million and +USD 8.9 million compared to the same period last year
He added that as of today, 121 people have submitted relevant reports.
"By the way! The number of registered taxpayers has increased by 26 new participants. There are already 136 non-resident companies registered as VAT payers in Ukraine. Top payers: Apple, Google, Valve, Meta, Sony, Etsy, Netflix, Wargaming, Bolt, OpenAI, Ebay, etc.", Kravchenko added.
The head of the State Tax Service thanked all taxpayers who pay taxes and support civilized rules of operation.
"I thank all taxpayers who support civilized rules of operation and pay taxes. Because it is not only about additional budget revenues, which are extremely necessary in the context of the war. Today, together we are ensuring fair competition between Ukrainian and international companies," Kravchenko emphasized.
According to Art. 208 paragraph 1 of the Tax Code of Ukraine, from January 1, 2022, non-resident companies that provide electronic services to Ukrainian individuals are obliged to register as VAT payers and pay 20% VAT on the supply of such services.
The obligation to register arises if the total amount of supply exceeds UAH 1,000,000 in the last 12 months.
Ruslan Kravchenko said that revenues to local budgets for four months of 2025 increased by 18.5% compared to the same period in 2024. Local budgets have already received more than UAH 156.3 billion this year, which is UAH 24.4 billion more than last year.
