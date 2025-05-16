$41.470.07
Why new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and the development of a shadow market - expert opinion
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 660 views

Over a thousand mobilized sole proprietors were exempted from tax accruals in April - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

In April, about 1,200 mobilized sole proprietors received tax benefits by submitting relevant applications. The State Tax Service proposes to increase the deadline for submitting an application for benefits after demobilization to 180 days.

Over a thousand mobilized sole proprietors were exempted from tax accruals in April - Kravchenko

In April, almost 1,200 mobilized sole proprietors submitted applications for the impossibility of fulfilling tax obligations, according to which the accruals for single tax and military levy were reduced. Proposals have also been developed to increase the period for submitting an application for exemption from tax payment after demobilization by a self-employed person from 10 to 180 days. This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

In April of this year, 1,186 mobilized sole proprietors submitted applications for the impossibility of fulfilling tax obligations. According to these applications, the accruals for single tax and military levy were reduced. This is the result of the creation of working groups in the territorial bodies of the State Tax Service, which provide comprehensive assistance to mobilized sole proprietors and veterans. We have moved away from a formal approach to specifically help those who defend the country. Because a mobilized entrepreneur should not be left alone with bureaucratic difficulties and, sitting in the trenches, think about whether he has suddenly joined the ranks of tax debtors.

- wrote Kravchenko.

He noted that hotlines are operating in the regions, and clear algorithms of actions have been developed for mobilized and demobilized sole proprietors. Local self-government bodies, administrative service centers, territorial recruitment centers and regional military administrations were involved in the outreach campaign.

“There are good results”: Zelenskyy heard Kravchenko's report on countering shadow schemes and ensuring financial stability13.05.25, 21:14 • 2520 views

According to him, each region received lists of sole proprietors who are charged single tax and military levy, and who are likely unable to fulfill their tax obligations.

An inventory of complaints and letters from sole proprietors regarding the write-off of accrued tax liabilities from the date of their mobilization was also conducted, and mobilized sole proprietors and their families were informed about existing legislative mechanisms to avoid the negative consequences of tax evasion.

Improving the licensing process for brewers: Kravchenko stated that the State Tax Service has created a working group to address the problematic issues of small-scale production07.05.25, 18:11 • 7636 views

"The State Tax Service has also developed proposals to increase the period for submitting an application for exemption from tax payment after demobilization by a self-employed person from 10 to 180 days," Kravchenko added.

Let us remind you

Earlier, Kravchenko stated that the period for submitting an application for exemption from tax payment after demobilization by a self-employed person should be increased.

According to him, the current legislation stipulates that mobilized sole proprietors are exempt from paying and submitting reports on personal income tax, single tax and military levy for the entire period of service. However, to do this, after demobilization, they must submit an application and a copy of their military ID or other document on conscription to the tax service. Only 10 days are allotted for this.

The State Tax Service proposes to increase this period to 180 days.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
