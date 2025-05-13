$41.540.01
“There are good results”: Zelenskyy heard Kravchenko's report on countering shadow schemes and ensuring financial stability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard the report of the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko on combating shadow schemes. He emphasized the positive results and ensuring financial stability.

“There are good results”: Zelenskyy heard Kravchenko's report on countering shadow schemes and ensuring financial stability

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, on countering shadow schemes and ensuring the financial stability of Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the good results. The President said this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

The internal situation in Ukraine is also important – everything needed for the stability of our state, for providing for our people. Today, there was a report from the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Mr. Kravchenko, on countering shadow schemes and ensuring the financial stability of Ukraine. This is very important for our entire country. There are good results. Despite the war and despite any diplomatic turbulence, all social payments in Ukraine are guaranteed. And it will continue to be so

- said Zelenskyy. 

Recall

The State Tax Service of Ukraine uncovered a scheme of "business splitting" in two networks selling Apple brand equipment, which allowed them to avoid paying VAT of more than UAH 286 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

